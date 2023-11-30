Natixis Buys Shares of 267,763 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Natixis bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 267,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

