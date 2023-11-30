Natixis Buys 131,090 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1,010.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 131,090 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Equity Residential by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Equity Residential by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.22%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

