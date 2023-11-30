730,421 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 730,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,611,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Bentley Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,061,000 after buying an additional 353,032 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,931,000 after acquiring an additional 495,852 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,346,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,929,000 after acquiring an additional 97,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 224,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,953 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,979,543.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,738,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,153,729.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $3,979,543.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares in the company, valued at $388,153,729.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at $364,653,450.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,086 shares of company stock worth $10,592,409 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSY opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.18. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

