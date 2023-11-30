Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 718,291 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,708 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $50,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:HDB opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.28. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

