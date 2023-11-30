Credit Suisse AG Sells 27,740 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,740 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.33% of Cummins worth $115,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $224.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.74 and a 200-day moving average of $231.71.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

