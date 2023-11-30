NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Trimmed by Harvard Management Co. Inc.

Harvard Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,079 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.1% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,028,280,000 after buying an additional 322,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $481.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.49.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,970 shares of company stock worth $69,822,411 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.