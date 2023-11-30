NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,096 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.8% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $481.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,970 shares of company stock valued at $69,822,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

