Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 4,861 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,970 shares of company stock worth $69,822,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $481.40 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.49. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

