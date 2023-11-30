Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Shares Gap Up to $45.75

Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.75, but opened at $47.00. Birkenstock shares last traded at $45.59, with a volume of 76,448 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.15 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

Birkenstock Stock Down 1.0 %

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

