Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Up to $9.70

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.95. Waldencast shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 340 shares changing hands.

Waldencast Trading Down 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Waldencast by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Waldencast by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

