Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Gap Up to $7.17

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $7.35. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 21,110 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PRME. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prime Medicine from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prime Medicine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PRME

Prime Medicine Trading Up 2.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a market cap of $718.22 million and a PE ratio of -3.55.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prime Medicine

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 206.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.