Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Gap Down to $28.98

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.98, but opened at $25.69. Movado Group shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 33,244 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Movado Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Movado Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOV

Movado Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $578.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,624 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Movado Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Movado Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group

(Get Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.