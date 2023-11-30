Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Gap Down to $10.98

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.98, but opened at $10.41. Ispire Technology shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 63,151 shares trading hands.

Ispire Technology Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ispire Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ispire Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

