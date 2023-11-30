Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Gap Down to $10.98

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.98, but opened at $10.41. Ispire Technology shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 63,151 shares trading hands.
Ispire Technology Trading Down 7.9 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
