Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Gap Down to $113.25

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $113.25, but opened at $107.92. Boise Cascade shares last traded at $106.99, with a volume of 22,247 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.52.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

