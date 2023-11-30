Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the October 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTWG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWG stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.39. 9,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,547. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.12 and a fifty-two week high of $185.15. The company has a market capitalization of $706.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.31.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

