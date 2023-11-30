Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 138.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSDA traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,521. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $250.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.0389 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 447.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 223.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

