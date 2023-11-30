Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 138.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VSDA traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,521. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $250.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.0389 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th.
About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF
The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
