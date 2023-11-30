Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Down 46.7% in November

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vitru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vitru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vitru by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vitru during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vitru by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vitru by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 50.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.
