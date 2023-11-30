Short Interest in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Drops By 66.8%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,200 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the October 31st total of 584,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Versus Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Versus Systems Stock Down 10.8 %

Institutional Trading of Versus Systems

Shares of NASDAQ VS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 1,088,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,798. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.95. Versus Systems has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Versus Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Versus Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Versus Systems by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 920,683 shares in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

