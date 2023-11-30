Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 149,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 176,031 shares.The stock last traded at $13.59 and had previously closed at $13.37.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFPM. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.43 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

