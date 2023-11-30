Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 32,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 57,065 shares.The stock last traded at $40.90 and had previously closed at $40.90.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $634.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,200,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,068,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 32,852 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,194,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

