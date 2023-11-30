Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.26. Approximately 11,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 399,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

INBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.72.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.09). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 424.05% and a negative net margin of 42,880.00%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 5.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

