Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) were up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 1,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 152,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Several analysts have commented on CNTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $585.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $235,774.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

