Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.93 and last traded at $64.74. Approximately 24,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 386,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

Nuvalent Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $47.54. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $139,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $4,649,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,852,998 shares in the company, valued at $93,946,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $139,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,695 shares of company stock worth $5,611,820. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

