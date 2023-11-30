RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.60. 20,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 376,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RAPT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity at RAPT Therapeutics

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. The company has a market cap of $545.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $39,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,302.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,082,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 98,112 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 75.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 135,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 58,049 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.