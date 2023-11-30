BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Up 3.5%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.62. 394,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,824,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BCRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.92.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 94,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 21,077 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

