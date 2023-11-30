Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.20 and last traded at $91.20. Approximately 20,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 229,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $857.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.04.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The company had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $622,521.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,997.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.