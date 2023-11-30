Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Trading Down 4.5%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57. 923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Nayax Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. Research analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

About Nayax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYAX. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Nayax in the first quarter valued at about $11,667,000. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nayax by 353.8% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 302,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 235,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth about $575,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

