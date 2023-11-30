Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Down 4%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 213,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,237,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.39.

Compass Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Compass had a negative return on equity of 82.80% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Compass

In other news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 49,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $177,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 757,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 49,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $177,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 757,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $69,383.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 750,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,020 shares of company stock valued at $381,608 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

