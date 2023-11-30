Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.30. 175,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,347,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Get Azul alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Azul

Azul Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Azul by 721.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Azul by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Azul by 3,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Azul by 930.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.