Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Expands By 37.0%

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the October 31st total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

NASDAQ VONE traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $206.64. 32,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,437. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.25 and its 200 day moving average is $199.07. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $170.65 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 46,105 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 63.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

