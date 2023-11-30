Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Expands By 37.0%

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the October 31st total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance
NASDAQ VONE traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $206.64. 32,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,437. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.25 and its 200 day moving average is $199.07. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $170.65 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
