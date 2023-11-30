Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.17 and last traded at $63.75. 63,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 278,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.86.

CAMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Camtek by 275.5% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,067,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,405,000 after buying an additional 782,958 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,162,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Camtek by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 202,935 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth $12,093,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth $12,022,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

