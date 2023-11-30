Short Interest in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Increases By 29.8%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,768. The firm has a market cap of $106.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.58. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $107.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.20 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 37.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 117,662 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 27.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

