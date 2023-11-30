Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Update

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.82. 518,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,564. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

