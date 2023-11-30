Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Shares Gap Down to $92.27

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $92.27, but opened at $89.28. Apollo Global Management shares last traded at $91.82, with a volume of 324,927 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

