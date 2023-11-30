McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.9% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 925,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,145,000 after buying an additional 47,982 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 321,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $95,942,000 after purchasing an additional 66,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 256,459 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $76,530,000 after purchasing an additional 22,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MCD traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.20. 532,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,189. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.96. The company has a market cap of $202.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,845 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.59.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

