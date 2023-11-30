Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Increased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. United Bank raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $115.25. The company had a trading volume of 399,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.85.

Read Our Latest Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.