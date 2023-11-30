Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $5.35

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $5.23. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 20,565,085 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 2.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 4th.
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.
