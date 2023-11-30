Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $5.35

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $5.23. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 20,565,085 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

