PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Down to $37.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.00, but opened at $36.20. PROCEPT BioRobotics shares last traded at $37.01, with a volume of 40,280 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRCT shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.91.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, Director Morgan Colby Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $804,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,960.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 384,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 89.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth about $9,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

