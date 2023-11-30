Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 43,971 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,971 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 284,548 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,118,000 after purchasing an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,023 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

