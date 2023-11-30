Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,914,311 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,744,265 shares.The stock last traded at $53.92 and had previously closed at $53.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

Incyte Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,679,000 after buying an additional 3,246,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $125,169,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 31,943.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,472,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Incyte by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

