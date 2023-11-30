Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,982,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 2,184,635 shares.The stock last traded at $29.26 and had previously closed at $29.08.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUP. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 41.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

