Insider Buying: Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Acquires 7,650 Shares of Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Atherton bought 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,173.25.
- On Friday, November 17th, Thomas Atherton bought 2,400 shares of Saputo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,336.00.
Shares of TSE SAP traded up C$0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.40. 66,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,144. The company has a market cap of C$11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.38. Saputo Inc. has a 1 year low of C$25.75 and a 1 year high of C$37.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.19.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
