Seamus Cornelius Buys 500,000 Shares of Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25) Stock

Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25 – Get Free Report) insider Seamus Cornelius acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$130,500.00 ($86,423.84).

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Element 25 Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia and France. The company explores for manganese, copper, and nickel deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Butcherbird manganese project for producing high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate for use in lithium-ion battery.

