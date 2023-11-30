Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,030 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $90,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $525.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $501.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $531.75.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,829 shares of company stock worth $914,671 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.