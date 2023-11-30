Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Moderna worth $95,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 29.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.9% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 474.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 25,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at $302,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,530 shares of company stock worth $12,500,882. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $79.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.