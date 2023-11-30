Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,700 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after buying an additional 349,575,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,555,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,146 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.7 %

EA opened at $137.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.95 and a 200-day moving average of $127.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

