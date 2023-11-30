5,700 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in US Foods by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,642,000 after buying an additional 2,481,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of US Foods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,554,000 after buying an additional 2,435,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $68,956,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $50,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.