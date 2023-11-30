Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $206,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Corteva by 93,588.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after buying an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,916,000 after acquiring an additional 261,656 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Corteva by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,084 shares of company stock worth $201,467 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $67.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.