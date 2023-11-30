The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Toro during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toro stock opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Toro’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

