BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,699 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of MetLife worth $3,112,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.